Robbery suspects nabbed, charged

They were initially rounded up by police in Bogia District after being informed by locals that the group was allegedly involved in a number of robberies.

Bogia police reported that the young men reside in Newtown in Madang town. It was stated that the group was in the district to attend to a wake (hauskrai) on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Police apprehended them in the early hours of Monday, July 24.

According to the police officers stationed at Bogia Police Station, they were alerted by locals that the group was travelling in two ten-seater vehicles, were drunk and had caused a few scenes along the highway to Bogia.

Police brought in the group of young men for questioning at the police station. They were then transported to Jomba Police Station in Madang town for processing. All were charged with being in possession of firearms and being in control of offensive. All are out on bail.

Police allege that some of the members of the group were involved in the robbery of Happy Mart a few months ago. Their faces were captured by the store’s CCTV. In addition, a couple of years back, some of the boys were involved in the robbery of Yellow Mart in Bogia, while pretending to attend a hauskrai as well.

Meanwhile, the 34 youths from Korak Village have been charged with riot, obstruction and willful damage. They are in remand at the Beon Corrections facility, awaiting court. The two police officers accused of shooting the youth from Korak, are also in remand at Beon pending a full investigation into their conduct.