Retirees Guaranteed Entitlements

They will be paid out commencing pay 21. Manning also guaranteed timely payouts for those who will be retiring.

“Let me personally assure the retirees on behalf of the executive and senior management that this is the first time that the constabulary is in the position where we can responsibly and legally exit our members with grace, if you like. In the past, retirees have had numerous challenges transitioning from working life to post service.

“In as far as managing the successful retirement of our ex-servicemen and women has put us in a very good position to allow for us to exit them with their full entitlements from the constabulary,” said Manning.

He added that a retirement help desk has been set up in the constabulary’s Human Resources department and is staffed on a casual basis by staff from the superannuation funds.

“This is basically a unit that assists our retirees to better prepare for life after the force. So we are doing everything possible to ensure that the transition of our retirees is done with very little hindrance and concerns in terms if going back into the civilian population.

“In 2020 the RPNGC introduced the payment of final entitlements for retirees through the payroll, a process and system which has been applauded by the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) and will now be used as a best practice benchmark within the broader public service,” Manning said.