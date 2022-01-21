Resumption Date Set For Teachers

Term 1 begins for teachers, principals and heads of all institutions in the general education system on Monday, January 24th for enrolment and lesson preparation. While students resume learning on Monday 31 of January.

All teachers upon resumption are to fill and complete the Resumption of Duty Summary Sheets (RoDSS).

“I expect all teachers in all schools and institutions under the National Education System to resume duty on Monday, January 24th to prepare for students to start on 31 January,” Dr Kombra said.

He also advised that teachers who have relocated to a new school during the year or have changed their position in a school must complete the EDB023 form.

“All RoDSS and EDB023 forms must then be sent immediately to the Provincial Education Authorities after completion.”

The Secretary is also urging the Provincial Education Advisors (PEAs), Appointment Officers and respective teaching divisions at the headquarter to check the RoDSS submitted by schools against their posting list and Master Position Register to ensure that the forms are completed correctly before the PEAs and the Assistant Secretaries sign and seal the forms.

About 18 provinces will manage their teachers’ resumption exercise this year, whereby the Provincial Education Salary Officers will process the RoDSS at their end as per the table below.

MOMASE Highlands NGI Southern Morobe Eastern Highlands Manus Milne Bay Madang Simbu New Ireland National Capital District East Sepik Enga Autonomous Region of Bougainville Oro Sandaun Western Highlands East New Britain Central Jiwaka Western

All teachers whose RoDSS are not received at Waigani or the provincial education offices by Friday, March 04th, 2022 will receive their last pay on Pay No. 6, Payday March 25th, 2022. Auto suspension will come into effect from Pay No. 7.

All new graduates resumption forms must be vetted by provincial officers and their RoDSS must be accompanied with required documents and sent to the Department of Education Payroll Division, clearly marked as ‘new commencements’.