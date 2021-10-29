Region to Combat Illicit Tobacco Trade

The illegal trading of tobacco continues to be a major concern for the Pacific. The Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO) has taken on this fight and has a grouping of 23 customs administrations in the Pacific region.

They facilitate regional cooperation, information sharing and capacity building of its members with the target of supporting economic growth and improved border security in the Pacific.

During the operation, participating countries will strengthen their targeting and profiling efforts on suspicious trade, identify how the traders of illicit tobacco operate and share this information for a regional database.

Chief Commissioner of PNG Customs, David Towe, during the launch of Operation EXIT, called for unity in the region against this issue.

“Tobacco is a globally traded community that attracts a lot of taxes and because of the nature of the product- the trade of illicit tobacco is a very lucrative business- we all need to work together,” he said.

Mr Towe said that illicit tobacco, contrabands and counterfeits were a major concern for his administration in PNG.

“We need to work together especially in the Pacific as we have limitations in resources and capacities,” he added.

In recent years, the illicit trade of tobacco products in the Pacific has increased. The most common form of illicit trade in the Pacific is the import of tobacco products not adherent to domestic tobacco control laws. Hence, these being smuggled into countries under the guise of legitimate trade or even by exchange at high seas from the mothership to local vessels.

According to the WHO, tobacco usage is an epidemic, a silent killer with 8 million people dying every year, of which 1.2 million were non-smokers, who had never chosen the habit but have been affected.

As this affects economies and the environment, Customs administrations have an obligation under the WHO Framework the Convention on Tobacco Control.

OCO Head of Secretariat, Richard Brennan said this was a concern for Customs administrations as the trade of illicit tobacco not only eroded the revenue base for countries, but it also caused severe health effects.

“Customs has its obligation towards ensuring collection of rightful government revenues and protecting public health and safety. For several years, OCO members have discussed strategies on combatting illicit tobacco trade and individual countries have been undertaking their own national enforcement initiatives.

“However, we wish to further strengthen the ability of our members to prevent illicit trade of tobacco products across the Pacific. Therefore, a regional approach is necessary. The development of a regional database would create a source of information for all members to assist them in strengthening their profiling capacity,” he added.