Redeveloped Nadzab airport to be opened

The event is expected to start at 11 a.m., and will be attended by Prime Minister James Marape, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Morobe Governor Luther Wenge, Huon Gulf MP, Jason Peter, Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt, and chief representative from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Hideaki Matsuoka.

The K750 million Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project is jointly funded by the Japanese Overseas Development concessional loan (ODA loan) and the Government of Papua New Guinea through budgetary allocation.

The airport was renamed ‘Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport’ to symbolise the cooperation and friendship between the people of Japan and PNG. ‘Tomodachi’ means ‘friend’ in Japanese.

This was the message from the Japan International Cooperation Agency President, Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, during his visit to the construction site and plaque unveiling ceremony on April 19th, 2023.

He was accompanied by Minister Schnaubelt, who announced the change in the name of the airport, which was formerly known as ‘Nadzab Airport’.

(Picture: National Airports Corporation Media)