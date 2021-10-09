Raniolo water supply opened

The project was funded by the Japanese government under its grant assistance for grassroots human security projects.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Japan to Papua New Guinea, Kuniyuki Nakahara, said 15 tanks were bought and installed at a sum of K52,696.

“I believe this assistance will go a long way in improving the daily lives of people in the community who will now have access to clean, safe and healthy water supply and storage,” he stated.

“I hope that now you are free from diseases caused by unsafe water, and that you will enjoy better living standards.

“It is my sincere hope that this assistance will also contribute to PNG’s Vision 2050 goal in ‘increasing access to clean water from 39 percent to 100 percent of the population’.

“The government of Japan, as one of the biggest development partners to PNG, is willing to contribute to your social and economic development by enhancing the well-being of its citizens through such assistance.”

Ambassador Nakahara further expressed his sincere appreciation to the office of the Kokopo Vunamami Urban LLG, the contractor, and everyone involved in the successful completion of the project.

The ENB trip was Ambassador Nakahara’s first opening ceremony outside of Port Moresby.

(East New Britain Governor, Nakikus Konga, with Ambassador of Japan to PNG, Kuniyuki Nakahara, at the opening ceremony of the project)