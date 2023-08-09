Rabaul road upgrade contract signed

Kokopo Plant Hire and the Rabaul District Administration signed a contract for the completion of the Matupit Road upgrade project.

Under the contract, the company will be upgrading the Matupit part one and other associated works from Namanula-Matupit junction to Matupit Ward 2.

Managing director, Patrick Midelit thanked the district administration for giving an opportunity to the company to work on this vital project that is a much-needed service for the people in the concerned communities.

“For my company, there is nothing better to do then to return and re-develop Rabaul,” Mr Midelit said.

He gave his assurance to the district administration that Kokopo Plant Hire is prepared to work together with the district in future projects to restore services in Rabaul.

Acting District Administrator, John Vule thanked the company for the work that has commenced so far and called for a commitment to see the successful completion of the project.

“We have awarded the project to the company in good faith and we ask that this be reciprocated until eventually, we realize the restoration of this vital government service,” Mr Vule said.

Deputy District Administrator for Administration, Babel Umri called on the company to ensure it delivers quality work and services that are up to acceptable standards.