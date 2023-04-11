A proud grandmother

From a mixed parentage of East Sepik and West New Britain, the soft-spoken young man was pleasantly surprised when his grandmother, with tears streaming down her cheeks, pushed through the crowd and pulled him towards her in a tight embrace.

“I did not expect my grandmother to show up,” Wartupua said as she held onto his arm and laughed through her tears.

“She was sick. I was taken aback when she came out of nowhere and hugged me. I didn’t think she was coming but I am happy that she did.

“Some of my family members also showed up at the last minute and I am truly grateful. I am happy that some of my families are here to celebrate my important day.”

The top performer, who graduated at Unitech’s 55th graduation ceremony on April 5th, thanked his parents for their support, including his relatives in Lae who were there when he started his first year, and the lifelong friends made at the university.

“When you first start at university, you will not have any friends nor any support system but as the weeks go by, you will make friends and they will become your family, they will support you and you will take care of each other in terms of food and within the dormitories,” he shared.

“A bond will be created that’s why every year, we look forward to returning to the university.”

In terms of his performance, Wartupua said he had anticipated top marks because he worked hard for it.

His mother, Lima, said her eldest son was also a top performer in the mining engineering department. Sadly, he passed away, leaving only Liman, who made her proud by reaching the high academic standard set by his big brother.