Proposed police post for Gelagela

This is in a bid to seek solutions to address the escalating law and order problems in the area, over the past years which has disturbed classes, PMV services and caused general fear amongst the population.

In a site meeting recently, District Administrator Benedict Mode together with the district’s technical team met with the East New Britain Provincial Police Commander, Januarus Vosivai to discuss the way forward to boost police presence in the resettlement area.

The team visited the site, which is situated at the back of Kombiu LLG office.

Mr Mode said under the District Law and Order Sector, there are plans to build two police posts at Gelagela and Kurakakaul, over the next three years.

“With the escalating law and order situation at Gelagela, the police post will be a priority,” he said.

“The ENB PPC has made a submission to their police headquarters to look at sharing costs to fast track work on the police post and I would like to thank him for supporting the district administration with this vision,” the District Administrator said.

Immediately after the site meeting, the technical team was tasked to fast track the Detail Terrain Mode Survey and grubbing at the site, then fencing will be follow.

The PPC has also submitted to the technical team the rural police post standard design for the police post and two accommodation houses for two police officers.