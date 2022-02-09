Princess Anne to visit PNG

Governor General Grand Chief, Sir Bob Dadae made the announcement today when congratulating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the people and Government of Papua New Guinea, on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

The Queen acceded the throne on 6th February 1952 following the death of her father King George VI.

Grand Chief Sir Bob reflected on the long and distinguished life of the Queen as nothing short of remarkable and a true reflection of service and commitment to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty the Queen has truly magnified the essence of commitment and dedication throughout her long and distinguished reign.

“Seventy years ago, the Queen vowed to dedicate herself to the service of her people. She has fulfilled that promise and continues to do so even to this day.

“Despite personal tragedies and setbacks in both her personal and public life, the Queen has continued to hold fast to her duty and service throughout the last 70 years. As a nation, we are indeed proud to have the Queen as our Head of State.

“A nation of a thousand tribes and cultural diversity in a land of diverse biodiversity we join our voices to congratulate our Queen and Head of State on achieving this historical milestone the 70th platinum jubilee anniversary of accession to the throne. Long live the Queen!”