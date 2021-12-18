PPL Extends Power Distribution Grid

On Thursday this week the PPL were at Bina LLG, which is the first village of the 4th and final phase. In this community, the power contractors have connected and energized more than 20 houses including the classrooms, staff houses, aid post, and also houses for the local community.

The project is supported by grant funding of NZ$20 million through the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to enable PPL to Deliver the Rural on Grid Extension Project (ROGEP) in the Central Province.

The project’s goal is to provide economic and social benefits to rural areas of the Central Province through the provision of electricity supply with increased access to clean, efficient and affordable energy.

The activities under ROGEP directly impacts PNG’s Medium-Term development Plan (MTDP 2013) target of achieving a 70% household electrification rate by 2030

Under this program 85km of the 22 KV power distribution line has been constructed with LV reticulation to electrify more than 5600 targeted rural dwellings including houses, schools, aid posts, church, trade stores etc.

Out of the targeted 5600 rural dwellings, 2688 have already been connected and receiving electricity service and about 3207 more to be connected between Galomarupu and Hula in the Rigo district of Central Province.

The project covers four areas of service connections in the Central province with Hula being the final area to cover under ROGEP. The areas of benefit are:

Power line extended by 19km from Sabusa to Brown River Station with LV reticulation to connect 370 customers, Kwikila, from Tubusereia to Kwikila existing power line however most rural dwellers were not serviced. LV reticulation and service connection of 1992 rural dwellers along the existing grid.

Hula connection is for 53km of power line being extended and house connections are in progress starting in Riwalirubu, Babagarubu and Galomarbubu.

Then at Owers Corner power line extended by nearly 13km along the dirt road to Owers Corner and LV reticulation to connect 326 customers. A few defects need to be corrected before the line is restored for service.

According to the James Tiki, Project Engineer ROGE PROJECT, PPL the project work is now at the last 4th and final phase known as Hula electrification project and it covers around 18 LLG wards along the Rigo Coast.

Tiki said from the initial customer survey that we did we’ve captured more than 3000 houses under the programme so from that we have actually connected more than 1000 houses we already have meters and kits installed so we are just starting to inspect and energize the houses now.

One of the beneficiaries is the Bina Primary School, a level 4 school which had been in existence since the 1960s.

Headmaster of the School Mr Baena Tau said the power connection will enhance learning and make the teachers work manageable. He said the students will be able to learn about other technologies with the use the EQ TV Media for their learning. The teachers will be able to do printing of their lessons etc.

Mr. Tau said the rolling out of the electrification helps the students also to see in practice what they learn in their science class on the Circuit in series and parallel circuts. It will also enhance their learning with the enabling of the EQ TV Media and other changes in technology.

He said the community are happy because they are able to use the electricity to have cold water, keep fresh food and do some SME like selling cold water and drinks.

At the nearby aid post, the Community Health Worker there is happy that with the reliable power he will be able to keep a refrigerator for vaccines so he can conduct immunizations for children and expectant mothers. He will also have proper lighting to attend to patients at night which so far has been difficult. Without power he had to conduct deliveries and other treatment using torch light.