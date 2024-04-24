Port Moresby spearheads regional maritime security initiative

This critical event, spread over three days aims to bolster maritime security by fostering dialogue among ASEAN countries and sharing best practices in the field.

In his keynote speech, PNG's Minister for Transport & Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt, emphasized the vital role of maritime transport in regional connectivity and economic growth, particularly highlighting PNG's dependency on sea transport for 95% of its imports and exports.

Minister Schnaubelt also addressed the increasing challenges of rapid urbanization and the threat of maritime terrorism, underscoring the necessity for resilient and sustainable transportation networks.

The seminar focuses not only on strengthening preventive measures against threats like piracy but also on advancing greener transport solutions to combat climate change—a significant concern for the Pacific region.

Additionally, PNG showcased its commitment by providing technical assistance to enhance ISPS Code implementation in the Solomon Islands, demonstrating regional leadership in maritime security.

With thirty-five ISPS-compliant port facilities, PNG stands as a model for effective maritime infrastructure management in the ASEAN region.

The country's ongoing collaborations, including significant partnerships with the United States Coast Guard and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), highlight its proactive approach to ensuring safe and secure maritime corridors.

Minister Schnaubelt reiterated PNG's dedication to continuing its active participation in the ARF, contributing to a robust security regime that will protect and enhance the economic well-being of its maritime sectors.

The seminar, held at the iconic APEC Haus in Port Moresby, reflects a united effort by ASEAN nations to address and adapt to the evolving security landscape, ensuring safer seas for future generations.