Port Measures Still in Place

The PNG health officials had tested the ship’s crewmembers out at sea and the vessel remains at anchor, offshore, outside Port Moresby.

Managing Director of PNG Ports, Fego Kiniafa confirmed that at no point did the vessel arrive at the Motukea Port, which is owned by PNG Ports Corporation Limited, nor was the vessel handled by PNG Ports or the Pilotage team.

In a statement, Kiniafa said PNG Ports, in its drive to protect its employees, has introduced stringent preventative measures at all its ports, since January 2020, in line with the ‘Niupela Pasin’.

“All international ships upon arrival are required to be cleared by Department of Health’s health quarantine officials at the designated anchorage area. This is done before any other officials, particularly the Marine Pilots board the vessels and bring them into the allocated port facility berths or inner anchorage areas.

“The Marine Pilots are the only PNGPCL employees given the mandate to board foreign vessels for the purpose of piloting for safe navigation into and out from ports. They are strictly required to be in full personal protective equipment and abide by contact-less social distancing protocol.”

Mr Kiniafa added that the pilotage crew taking the Marine Pilots via pilot boat to the incoming vessels at anchorage are not required to board vessels, which follows the SOE Controller’s directives, and there are no crew exchanges whether from shore to ship or ship to shore.

PNG Ports also arranged for its frontline staff to take part in the nationwide voluntary vaccination program as part of its precautionary measures. The pilotage team was among the first to be vaccinated and most have received both their first and second doses.

PNG Ports commends the efforts by the response team involved in getting the visiting vessel’s crew tested, treated and quarantined.