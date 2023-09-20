Polye warns tertiary students

Polye issued this warning after students at the University of Natural Resources and Environment (UNRE) burnt a car the morning in protest of some climate change programs they claimed were not accredited.

Polye in a press conference clarified that all courses in higher institutions are accredited.

“I am now cautioning universities, nursing colleges, all TVETs throughout PNG to be proactive in their management.

“I am of the view that unjustified reasons are being used as a motivating factor. It could be other private interests or has been politically motivated as well to lure students and use them to carry out their hidden motives,” Polye said.

The frustrated Minister further stressed that most times students use reasons not related to academia to stage protests and strikes most likely fueled by people with vested interests.

He warned all student leaders as well to be careful with whom they deal with and address issues within their limits.

Minister Polye further clarified that the climate change courses claimed to be not accredited were blatantly false and not true.

He said all the courses at UNRE are accredited by the National Training Council.

Meantime, Secretary for DHERST Fr Jan Czuba will be travelling to UNRE on Wednesday to address this issue.