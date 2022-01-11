Policeman Arrested For Stealing

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the 31-year-old first constable was charged with stealing from the complainant, who was initially arrested for domestic violence.

“His waist bag containing K460 was given to the policeman to look after,” said PPC Yapu.

After being released, an empty waist bag was returned to the complainant.

The complainant reported the matter to police, whereby PPC Yapu directed for an investigation which led to the arrest of the officer.

He has been released on a police bail of K300 and will appear in the Lorengau District Court this week.

He has also been suspended from duty for 21 days.

PPC Yapu said the member’s action has tarnished the image of the Royal PNG Constabulary and police command in the province.

He urged his officers to be honest, transparent and professional in their dealings.