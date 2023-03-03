Police withdrawn from logging camps

PPC Jacob Singura said all personnel under his command should be back at their respective stations by now.

“This is the lawful order from the Commissioner of Police,” stated Singura.

“And I am enforcing it to ensure that there are no police officers out there lying lazy up at the logging camps.

“You and I should be doing police work.

“That is done and we will no longer have police officers out at the logging camps.”

Superintendent Singura made this statement during the first of four PPC parades this morning at the Eriku Oval, where he challenges his officers to pull up their socks.