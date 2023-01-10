Police save vehicles from opportunists

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) NCD and Central Command, Anthony Wagambie Jr one of the vehicles that was involved in an accident was a Toyota Land Cruiser five door.

He said the vehicle had veered off the road at Nine-mile cemetery this morning at around 8.30.

The driver and passengers escaped when the CID and Mobile Squad officers patrolling the area arrived at the scene.

ACP Wagambie Jr said opportunists were trying to remove parts of the vehicle when police arrived and towed the vehicle to a safer location.

“I thank the police officers for protecting the property until it was moved to a secured location,” ACP Wagambie Jr said.

Another incident was reported at Vadavada near Don Bosco Technical Institute this morning.

He said Sector Patrol Fox 101 were quick to arrive at the scene to save another vehicle from being stripped.

“The timing that the police officers responded was fast to save both vehicles. It is common in the city where during accidents, vehicles are burnt after opportunists remove the parts. That is not good and people in the city must try to respect other people's properties,” ACP Wagambie Jr said.

“I also want to call on the drivers to drive with care within the speed limits to avoid accidents. It's only 10 days into the new year and more than 10 traffic accidents have been reported. This is not a good sign.”