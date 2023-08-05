Police recruits arrive for regular training

Police Commissioner, David Manning acknowledged 13 recruits from Vanimo and Milne Bay, who were escorted from the airport to Bomana where they were allocated rooms.

Six recruits, which included a female and five males flew were from Vanimo, while the other seven are from Alotau. The Milne Bay recruits include one female and six males.

Joyce Kambei, the only female recruit from Milne Bay, said she was happy to be amongst the males who had made it through for training at the college.

“We have a huge gap in the ratio of policemen to people and expect to gradually close the gap with a consistent recruitment program,” Manning said.

He said the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary was only able to begin recruitment again because of the commitment of the Marape-Rosso Government to law and order, which has been translated into resource and funding allocation.