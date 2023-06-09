Police probe China woman’s murder

Police have established through CCTV that all the suspects were armed with factory-made pistols when they walked into Dore Four Trading Limited. They forced the cashier to open the till and reportedly stole K500 in cash.

The deceased identified as Yang Fenegqin from Fujian Province of the Republic of China was coming out of a room, to see what was happening, when she was shot in the chest. She was rushed to Port Moresby General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for NCD and Central Province, Anthony Wagambie Jr, said police are now investigating the robbery and Mrs Fenegqin's murder. He said police officers from the Criminal Investigation Division are taking the lead in this investigation.

ACP Wagambie said there is a surge in violent crimes in the city recently, but police are doing all they can to contain crime. He said the public must also take responsibility and assist Police by reporting crime or suspicious people and their activities.

He said within a month, two Asians and a number of nationals were murdered either in robberies or other criminal activities.

ACP Wagambie said NCD Metsupt Silva Sika and his team are working around the clock to identify and arrest the suspects involved in Mrs Fenegqin’s murder. They will need all the assistance they can get from the community.