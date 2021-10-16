Police Prep For General Election

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police under the Policy and Planning Division, Dr Philip Mitna outlined security planning and operations for the 2022 General Elections at a Seminar Series event facilitated by the PNG National Research Institute (PNG NRI) on Thursday 14th of October 2021.

PNG NRI has been involved in the observation, study and research of elections and political processes since the first National Elections in 1964. Apart from election reports, joint publications in PNG or overseas by its staff. NRI has played a prominent role in political development including providing policy recommendations.

In the lead up to the 2022 General Elections, the NRI Council has resolved for NRI to engage with the seven key agencies that have a role to play in the effective and efficient preparation for a successful election.

The key stakeholders include:

PNG Electoral Commission;

Electoral Boundaries Commission;

Registry of the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates (IPPCC)

Royal PNG Constabulary (RPNGC)

Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs (DPLGA);

Office of the Clerk of Parliament; and

National Broadcasting Corporation.

Yesterday, RPNGC’s Dr Philip Mitna presented a general outline of the RPPNGC’s plans leading up to the elections next year.

Dr Mitna also highlighted imminent threats that would hinder the process of a free and fair general election.

He said the Highlands region would be the most volatile. Also stated that provinces that were relatively peaceful in the past now also pose a security risk, such as Alotau with its recent spike in violence and crime.

In addition, the police would need to take into account the manipulation of the electoral process, voter intimidation, possible destruction of ballot papers and election materials and most importantly, the threat of COVID-19 and the deadly strain – the Delta Variant.

In his presentation, Dr Mitna explained RPNG’s role in the exercise of this vital democratic process.

He said under Section 197 of the Constitution, RPNGC is mandated to preserve peace and good order; and maintain and enforce the law impartially and objectively.

Dr Mitna emphasized that RPNGC’s mission as the lead agency in the joint security operation is to assist the PNG Electoral Commission by providing a safe and secure environment for the elections.

The executive summary of RPNG’s total budget for the 2022 NGE security operations is K194.1 million. This includes:

Special event allowances – K47.6 million

Transport – K48 million

Travel, subsistence and air support – K43.9

Communications – K10.6 million

Equipment – K16 million

Threat mitigation and awareness – K9.7 million

Planning, coordination, training and welfare – K17.1 million and

Formation of new government – K1.2 million