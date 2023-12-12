Police officers slapped with murder charges

Police officers Joseph Ronnie 29, Sebilen Saluai 32, Mel Taime 25, Wayne Tali 23, Christopher Tokana 34, Wanpis Bone 27 and Fredderic Seri 33 were all charged for murder under Section 300 Subsection 1 of the Criminal Code.

They appeared at the court this morning from custody for the alleged murder of 18-year-old Kimoli Dagoba on the 27th of November 2023 at Gordons, in what appears to be a police brutality case.

When presenting their charges, Magistrate Albert Daniels told the police officers that this is the first process of the court in which charges were read but said court is a lengthy process and they will go through those processes before a final verdict is delivered.

He reminded the police officers that despite being charged, they have constitutional rights that protects them.

“The law states that you are innocent until proven guilty, you have the right to seek bail and the right to remain silent,” he said.

“The reason why I am explaining this court processes and the constitutional rights is because many prisoners turn to run away from prison after chargers are laid on them,” Daniels said.

Meanwhile, Daniels told the police officers that it is now the duty of the police prosecutor to prepare the police hand-up brief before the court moves further into this case.

“Your duty now is to stay away from trouble and allow the police to carry out investigations,” he added.

The matter was then adjourned to February 14th, 2024.

Outside of court, the father of the deceased Marago Dagoba thanked the Police Commissioner, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent’s office, and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) for their efforts in identifying the suspects and finally being charged for the murder of his son.