PNGDF members urged to support inquiry

The General Board of Inquiry (GBOI) is into its first month working in accordance with its Terms of Reference.

Because of the Kupiano incident, the GBOI intends to identify issues and gaps in the systems of the PNGDF and make appropriate recommendations for improvement in the force to ensure that such tragedies do not reoccur.

Acting Chief of Defence Force, Commodore Philip Polewara is urging all branch heads, directors and Commanding Officers to support the Inquiry.

The Acting CDF says where they or their members are summoned to appear before the Inquiry, their full cooperation is required.

“Units around the country had members participating in the Corporal Qualifying Course, therefore Commanding Officers must ensure that those members assist the Inquiry where required, so that we smoothly see it to the end.”

The Acting CDF made the call as Branch Heads and Directors were called in before the Board of Enquiry last week.

Commodore Polewara added: “In discharging its primary Constitutional function of sovereignty protection, the PNGDF continues to proudly serve our people and country in providing security along our land and maritime borders. In times of disaster, calamities, internal security issues and hosting of national and international events, the PNGDF continues to support the government and our people.”

“Like all militaries throughout the world, the intent is to collaboratively maintain stability, part of it is to influence economic growth. The PNGDF in its capacity, contributes to influencing economic growth,” he stated.