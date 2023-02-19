PNG Ports attends ISPS audit

The seminar provided training on completing the ISPS audit and understanding the requirements of the ISPS Code, as well as the Merchant Shipping Act 1975 and the Maritime Security Regulation 2013.

The ISPS code is crucial in ensuring the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo, and crew members, and participants were able to gain an in-depth understanding of these requirements through the seminar.

The participants took part in various activities designed to help identify security threats on board vessels and in port facilities, monitor port activity, and address other security-related aspects of ships, seafarers, ports, and port workers.

Representatives from local and regional port facilities, port facility security officers, and the Water Police attended the seminar, which allowed for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to security measures.

The seminar was part of the US Coast Guard's International Port Security Program, which aims to provide assistance to countries to establish effective security measures on port facilities and ensure the safety of their maritime transport system.

The training was conducted by International Port Security Specialist, Tivo Romero of the US Coast Guard, and in Papua New Guinea, the US Coast Guard has been working to improve the country's port security measures and enhance the safety of its maritime transport system.