PNG expands Visa on Arrival to all Pacific Islands

Chief Migration Officer Stanis Hulahau, made the official announcement today, emphasizing the aim to strengthen relations with Pacific Island States and the Pacific Forum countries.

Effective immediately, this expansion encompasses passport holders from Micronesian and Polynesian States and Territories, making all Pacific Island States in Polynesia, Micronesia, and Melanesia eligible for VOA at authorized ports of entry, including Jacksons International Airport and Wutung land border post.

Expressing his pleasure at the development, CMO Mr. Hulahau stated, "I am pleased to announce that passport holders from all Pacific Island States and territories can now get a visa on arrival. They no longer need to apply for a visa before their departure, and we will communicate the same to all operating airlines and relevant international bodies on this new inclusion."

The immediate beneficiaries of this inclusive policy include nationals from American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and the French Territories of French Polynesia (Tahiti), Wallis and Futuna. New Zealand passport holders and those from its territories, including Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau, and the United States territories of Guam and Northern Mariana Islands, can now avail themselves of the VOA facility.

This expansion complements the existing list of Melanesian countries, including the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, and New Caledonia.

For Pacific Islanders visiting PNG, the entry requirements for VOA include an authentic passport with at least six months of validity, a return ticket, and a completed arrival card. Qualified Pacific Islanders will be issued an Easy Visitor Visa for a 60-day stay per visit.

CMO Hulahau expressed confidence that including all Pacific Island States in this facility would promote increased movement, facilitate trade and services, and boost regional tourism.

In addition to the Pacific Island States, PNG is extending VOA privileges to Diplomatic, Official, and Service passport holders from the People’s Republic of China, Japan, the State of Israel, and the Republic of Indonesia based on bilateral visa exemption agreements.

Furthermore, Chinese tourists with ordinary passports travelling on organized group tours with a PNG-registered tour operation are also eligible for VOA for specific short stays, adding another layer to PNG's dynamic visa policy landscape.