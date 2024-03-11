PNG census set on ‘reference night’

National Statistician, John Igitoi, explained that this “special” night, approved by the National Executive Council is called “reference night”.

Igitoi said since people move around a lot, they have come up with the idea to “freeze the population”.

“The ‘freezing point’ or ‘a point in time’ is the Reference Night –Sunday 16th of June 2024,” he said.

“We will count everyone; men, women, children, homeless, prisoners both able and non-able bodies, who are either citizens or non-citizens that existed on this date in Papua New Guinea. This will become our country’s population number.

“Starting from the 17th of June, our field officers/interviewers will be already in your wards or villages or areas throughout the country. They will be equipped with necessary interviewing materials/equipment to begin their interviews for every household in your area.”

Igitoi said the interviewers will visit every home, and start off with: “Where did you sleep on Sunday the 16th of June”, and/or “Did every member of your family or any relatives of your household sleep in this house on that night?”

“In this way, we are freezing the population to avoid double counting or miscounting you. For those of you who did not sleep in your house or your usual place of residence like security guards, six to six drivers and passengers, slept in a hotel and so on, the interviewer will refer you to your usual place of residence or where your bed or cooking utensils are, and you will be counted as member of that household.

“After you have given your response to this question, the interviewer will then interview your household with just six questions – won’t take long, about five (5) minutes of your time, and the interview is completed as well as you are being counted and recorded in the country’s population number.”

The enumeration or interview starts on Monday 17th of June, and will end on Sunday 30th of June; only 12 days throughout the country.