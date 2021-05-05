PMGH gets timely help

The gifts consisted of 100 water dispensers and 38 water hens from Friends of POMGEN, a charity organization assisting the in-patients and health workers at Port Moresby General Hospital.

Vice President for CPNGFA, Billy Lin says they operate as a charity entity.

He says that Covid-19 has affected businesses but the Chinese community were willing to help as much as they can when the call was sent out.

A positive response was received and in one day they were able to raise K80,000.

Chairperson for the Friends of POMGEN, and Deputy Board Chairperson of Port Moresby General Hospital, Katherine Johnson thanked the association for the donation.

She said there is a large Chinese community in PNG and for every need that arises such as disasters or any such need, they are always there to support.

Ms Johnston added that POMGEN does not have the budget to have luxury items for its staff and patients like hot and cold water and this donation is going to boost the morale of our hardworking team.

She said the hospital has a budget funding from the government but it is not enough to cover all the needs and wants for patients and the health workers.

It is mostly used for patient needs such as drugs and consumables.

Meanwhile, Head of Nursing at POMGEN, Sr Carol Hosea thanked the CPNGFA for meeting their need.

She said it is emotional to see the needs of the patients which they cannot meet and this is a generous gift.

The water dispensers will help our patients especially during this time so they can avoid dehydration and water urns will help to provide hot water for patients, as the hospital cannot provide because they have limited water boilers.

“A cup of coffee or tea can really put a smile on the face of someone, and it will really motivate us all,” she said.