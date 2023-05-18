PM Rabuka arrives

He was given a warm and fitting welcome at the Jackson’s Ceremonial Park this afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and other members of parliament, including NCD Governor Powes Parkop, were on hand to received PM Rabuka and his delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and PM Rabuka will be part of discussions in the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. The first FIPIC was held in Fiji in 2015. The second one took place in Jaipur, India in 2016.

This is PM Rabuka’s first visit to Papua New Guinea and he was accorded a 19 gun-salute.

His program, in the lead up to the forum on Monday 22nd May, includes a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister James Marape; a visit with the Fiji community in the nation’s capital, and a trip to East New Britain Province.

He is expected to return over the weekend to prepare for Monday’s event. PM Rabuka returns to Fiji on Tuesday 23rd May.

Meantime, Prime Minister James Marape in a press conference this afternoon, confirmed the visit of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Papua New Guinea, in place of US President Biden.

Blinken will arrive on Monday May 22, shortly after the departure of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same afternoon.

Marape stated that preparations for the third FIPIC meeting is on schedule, and within budget, with the arrival of PM Rabuka this afternoon.

Furthermore, Marape assures that Papua New Guinea's national interests will be at the forefront of all dialogue that will take place and agreements that will be signed.