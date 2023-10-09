PM Marape condemns attack on Israel

“In a world where the modern family of nations are coming together under the United Nations charter and rules on human rights, any issues we may have with each other must be resolved through peaceful means.

“Papua New Guinea has shown this since 2001 when we came together to sit at the table in the Bougainville Peace Process. We settled on a Peace Agreement and we are now working through this process to resolve our issues peacefully.

“So we want to encourage Hamas and others who feel aggrieved in matters in relation to the Nation of Israel to resolve these issues through negotiations that can lead to a peaceful outcome.

“If you engage in war and acts of terrorism, it has a response equal to the violence that you have perpetrated. War begets war; conflict leads to conflict,” he said.

The Prime Minister also cautioned Israel on its response, saying it must be one which should not lead to more loss of lives.

Meantime, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Elias Wohengu also condemned Hamas for its attack on the State of Israel yesterday morning killing 384 Israeli's and wounding 697.

Describing the Hamas attack as barbaric, unprovoked, atrocious and callous with 3,500 plus rocket attacks on the State of Israel and its unsuspecting citizens.