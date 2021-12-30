PM condemns ongoing SARV cases

He said this following the recent torture and killing of women in Southern Highlands and Enga over the Christmas period.

Marape said his Government will no longer tolerate the ongoing violence and killing of the innocent, especially women, accused of being Sanguma (sorcerers) and killing other people.

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, ongoing violence against innocent people wrongfully accused of being 'Sanguma' and (are) tortured and killed," he said.

"It is tragic when the two incidents happened over the Christmas period, when we are supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Such evil practices will no longer be tolerated by the Government.

"We have instructed police to get the barbaric criminals involved in such horrific tortures and murders behind bars.

"I commend Southern Highlands police and community for the quick response to the crime in Kagua-Erave in which three women were killed, and saving other victims. Those criminals behind such a heinous crime must be arrested and face the full force of the law.

"My Government does not tolerate any violence against women and girls in whatever form, shape or size.

"In the March session of Parliament, I will ask the House to increase the penalty for crimes against women and girls," the Prime Minister said.