PM arrives in China

The Prime Minister has been invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the forum to be held on Tuesday 17th and 18th October.

China's Belt and Road Initiative is a planned effort to connect Asia with Africa and Europe, fostering regional integration, trade expansion, and economic development. PNG’s participation in this initiative demonstrates its commitment for further collaboration in infrastructure development and trade.

Prime Minister Marape will engage in a series of meetings and events during his visit.

The PM will address the Beijing Normal University and witness the signing of agreements on educational opportunities for PNG, including research collaborations with PNG institutions of higher learning, such as the University of Goroka.

A formal bilateral meeting will follow with Chinese President, H.E. Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People. Marape will also lay a wreath at the Monument to People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square as a symbol of strengthening relations between the two countries.

He will then conclude with a visit to the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank headquarters.

On Wednesday 18th October, PM Marape will attend the opening ceremony of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, who will address the High-Level Forum on Green Silk for Harmony with Nature at the China National Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Marape's visit to China is scheduled to conclude on Thursday 19th, with expectations of strengthened ties and new opportunities for cooperation.