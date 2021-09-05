Plane Burning Suspects Released

Commissioner of Police, David Manning confirmed this during a press conference yesterday, to provide an update on the work of the police.

“We successfully made eleven arrests and all suspects were to stand trial in Kundiawa for arson and willful destruction. However, as court proceedings progressed, the court prosecutor based in Kundiawa suddenly suffered illness and died within hours."

“The case was then registered in Goroka to curtail the potential for foul play. However, for what reason, and without our knowledge, the trial was moved to Mt Hagen where it was dismissed."

All suspects were given the release following the dismissal.

Commissioner Manning said they are reassessing whether to pursue and re-arrest given the current political developments, as their actions may be seen to be for or against major players in Southern Highlands Politics, and could serve as the catalyst for further violence in the 2022 National General Elections.

“With support of our AFP partners we have reviewed the file and while there is some more evidence to collect for the re-arrest of the released suspects as well as others identified as principal suspects, our capacity has been limited by a number of factors including funding constraints and manpower issues,” Manning added.