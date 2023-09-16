Pelgen welcomes road commitment

Works Minister, Solan Mirisim, and Prime Minister James Marape made the commitment during the launching of the Nawaeb District 5-Year Development Plan at Boana Station on Tuesday, September 12th.

“I am thankful that Minister Mirisim has committed the National Government to seal this entire road in 2024 onwards,” said the first term MP, Pelgen.

He outlined that this vital road serves the district administrative headquarters and the people of Wain-Erap LLG, and will definitely set a priority for the people of Nawaeb.

“The recognition for this road will enrich economic activities for the people of Wain and Erap and will set to improve service delivery in the entire district.”

The MP thanked the Marape-Rosso Government for including Nawaeb in its ‘Connect PNG’ that will see the sealed road connect into Finschhafen after completion. This will put Boana Station at a strategic location when it comes to the movement of goods and services, especially commodities like coffee and fresh produce.

Pelgen further thanked Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, for his assurance that the Morobe Provincial Government will support Nawaeb District in this term of Government.

“I am very humbled for the support through the leadership of Governor Wenge, who has backed Nawaeb District in its goals to provide an effective service delivery system for its people from 2022 to 2027,” stated the MP.

“We at Nawaeb District stand committed to work together with every stakeholder to deliver services for our people.”