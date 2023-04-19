PEC deliberate on Parliament bills

Due to the short notice given by the National Government on today’s Public holiday, an executive decision was made to go ahead with the Provincial Implementation Committee (PIC) and Provincial Executive Meeting (PEC).

During the PEC, members fully supported the seven bills that will be presented by New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan as a private members bill before Parliament next week.

The bills to be presented by the Governor include;

• Amendment to Constitution on Autonomy

• Organic Law on Autonomous Government

• Mining Amendment Bill 2023

• Amendment to Organic Law on PNG’s Ownership of Hydrocarbons and Minerals

• Land Amendment Bill 2023

• Provincial Health Authority Amendment Bill 2023

• New Ireland University Bill 2023

The Governor is hopeful that the house will fully support New Ireland’s aspiration of attaining autonomy, a dream so close to his heart and the people of New Ireland.

The Organic Law on Autonomous Government will give effect to the Constitution to grant and establish autonomous governments in PNG and enable provinces like New Ireland to attain some level of independence in decision making and development aspirations.

The New Ireland Government is also optimistic that the amendment to ownership of Mining Laws on ownership of Hydrocarbons and Minerals will give the ownership back to the landowners and enable them to actively participate in the exploration and extraction of their minerals.

The New Ireland University Bill will also enable an arrangement where the National Fisheries College in Kavieng will be acquired and form part of the University.

Last man standing, Sir Julius is calling on fellow MP’s to give their support behind the bills including New Irelanders adding that “our future is in our hands”.