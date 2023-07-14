Peace Restored in Hoskins

The police acted promptly and currently, nine suspects are in police custody, with three individuals apprehended on Monday and an additional six captured on wednesday.

Responding to the escalating tension, an emergency meeting was convened among local leaders including Member for Nakanai and Oil Palm Minister, Francis Maneke, to discuss immediate police intervention.

The urgency of the meeting arose when Kasia and Galewale villagers joined forces and engaged in a confrontation with the Gavaiva villagers. Fortunately, the police effectively dispersed the roadblocks, bringing an end to the altercation late Monday afternoon.

Despite these efforts, the atmosphere remained tense on Tuesday, prompting the Nakanai Law and Order Committee to gather once again. During the meeting, Roderick Bibilo, President of Hoskins LLG, and ward members from wards 3, 4, and 5 voiced their concerns regarding the absence of permanent police presence at Hoskins Station.

They stressed that an increased police presence would serve as a deterrent to youth engaging in criminal activities. Moreover, they fervently appealed for the prompt opening of the newly constructed Hoskins Rural Police Station, which has been completed but remains non-operational.

The meeting concluded with several resolutions aimed at restoring peace and stability in the area. Key decisions included the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the bus incident, the easing of tensions to facilitate the normal flow of traffic, the implementation of awareness campaigns to foster community harmony, the establishment of a permanent police presence in Hoskins, and the urgent opening of the new Hoskins Rural Police Station.

Acting Deputy District Administrator, Jeffrey Osa, presided over the meeting, which led to the Nakanai District providing a hired vehicle for a 21-day period to assist the police in containing the situation in Hoskins. Additionally, plans are underway to procure a new vehicle that will offer long-term support to the local police force.

In a promising development, Steven Raphael, the Community Affairs Manager of New Britain Palm Oil Ltd, announced the company's commitment to assist in the construction of police infrastructure using Tax Credit funds. This collaboration between the private sector and law enforcement is set to significantly enhance security measures in the region.