Partial Shutdown for Courts

The decision was reached following the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Registrar Ian Augerea issued 19 COVID-19 protocols for National and Supreme Courts throughout the country following a decision reached by the Acting Chief Justice Ambeng Kandakasi and the Secretary for Justice Dr. Eric Kwa.

The Waigani National and Supreme Court has gone into a partial lockdown as of Tuesday 30th of March until Tuesday April 13th.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of National and Supreme Courts Ian Augerea, daily diary will be issued as normal, however, each case will be given a time slot of 10-20 minutes as directed by a Judge. Lawyers and parties will attend as per time slot.

He said this is necessary to reduce the number of people in courtrooms at any one time. All enquiries with the Registry shall be made by phone numbers and or emailed.

Fresh matters either criminal or civil will be referred to the relevant Judge’s chambers for directions for parties to comply and return to the Court on fixed dates. Due to limited resources, Judges have been urged to assess the risks and allow for sittings only after carefully and proper assessment of the risks.

Augerea said there are no restrictions on court sittings. The Registrar’s office has assured the public that only the registrar is responsible for disseminating information on COVID 19 protocols for courts throughout the country.