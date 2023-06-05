Parliament resumes June 6

One of the agendas that will be debated during Parliament is the Constitution (Amendment) Law and the Organic Law on the Autonomous Governments.

The amendment was being proposed by the New Ireland Provincial Government, East New Britain Provincial Government and Enga for enactment to establish the constitutional basis for the autonomy arrangement for the Provinces and the country.

The Constitution (Amendment) Law inserts a new Part XV in the Constitution to authorize the granting of an autonomous status for the provinces in Papua New Guinea.

The Organic Law on the Autonomous Governments gives effect to Part XV (autonomous Governments) of the Constitution to enable the granting and establishment of an autonomous government in Papua New Guinea.

These laws set out the Constitutional and the Legislative basis and framework for the autonomy arrangement.