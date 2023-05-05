Parkop meets EU Ambassador

Governor Parkop paid a personal visit to M Fradin at the EU Embassy, having not officially welcomed the Ambassador since his arrival in Papua New Guinea in September last year.

During the meeting, Governor Parkop welcomed Ambassador Fradin to the capital city as the host Governor and expressed his gratitude for the EU's presence in Papua New Guinea.

He also assured him of his support as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment.

Ambassador Fradin thanked Governor Parkop for the visit and the two leaders discussed mutual interests and priorities such as development, the environment, climate change, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.

They both agreed to work together to address these challenges.

Ambassador Fradin acknowledged that there are opportunities in Papua New Guinea but also challenges. He emphasized that only by visiting Papua New Guinea, one can truly understand the situation.