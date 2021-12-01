Parkop Backs Central Hospital

In a show of unity, the Governor together with Central Province Governor, Robert Agarobe were present at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new hospital.

Governor Parkop said health facilities in the city are inadequate to cater for the city’s increasing population as well as that of Central and Gulf Provinces.

“The construction of this new hospital for Central Province therefore should be welcomed by all as it will be a win-win for Central Province, NCD and the whole of the country; together with the soon to be launched construction of the new level 5 Hospital for NCD at Tete in Gerehu. It will eventually relieve Port Moresby General Hospital so it can truly become the national teaching and referral hospital it has been designated to be,” said Governor Parkop.

With the hospital’s design and approval granted by the National Executive Council (NEC), National Department of Health, NCD Physical Planning and NCD building Board, the new hospital should be launched by January 2022 for NCD.

Governor Parkop added that the launch was a momentous event for Central Province in that for the first time they would have a major facility of their own available firstly to Central Province and subsequently to NCD and the rest of the country.

“I look forward to more such facilities, both public and private, that can be built so eventually the concept of two great cities co-existing side by side can become a reality.”

He said that when completed, the new hospital would help to shoulder the burden of the provinces together, helping to relieve the stress on medical workers and end relatives camping outside PMGH hospital waiting for the sick relatives.