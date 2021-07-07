Pacific Nations Highlight Issues

Prime Minister James Marape was present at the meeting, which was held through a video conference, where those present shared and discuss common challenges.

After the summit, Prime Minister Marape held a media conference, stating the success of the meeting and issues discussed that Pacific nations faced.

“It is important we come together with our Pacific brothers and sisters so that we put forward some pressing issues that are affecting our people. We have to work together with big economies such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

PM Marape stated that the bilateral ties with Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand was important in supporting PNG and other Pacific Island countries to address issues such as land distribution over a wide area, distance from major international markets and the vulnerability to natural disasters and climate change.

He emphasized that trading with other economies is significant to PNG’s bilateral relation, describing it as a trade or economic bubble.

“Having the backing of PNG’s bilateral ties is paramount in supporting important agendas that PNG and other Pacific Island countries are facing.”