Over 200 patients treated on day 6

The ‘Travel2Change’ team visited Lower Bundi in Madang Province yesterday, with director, Vincent Kumura, describing it as “a great success and equally tiring one”.

“The local population here is huge; over 2,000 people in Ward 19 of Bundi LLG,” he stated.

“Our team saw and treated over 229 patients and referred 10.

“Of the 10 referral patients, six were referred to the Sir Joseph Nombri Memorial Simbu Provincial Hospital in Kundiawa, two to Goroka-based provincial hospital in Eastern Highlands and the last two to the Modilon Provincial Hospital in Madang – at their own choices.

“Our team started at 8.30am and finished at 7.32pm.

“It was a long and tiring day, but a good one for our ‘Travel2Change’ mission.”

The Travel2Change trek started on December 13th at the foot of Mt Wilhelm, Simbu Province.

The team treated patients at Snow Pass, Upper Bundi, from December 14th-15th, before trekking to Bundi on December 16th.

The campaign against malaria will end on December 30th.

“Thank you to all our wonderful partners who believed in us and supported this worthy cause,” said Kumura.

“The Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Mapai Transport and Simbu Provincial Health Authority.”