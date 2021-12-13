Travel2Change Trek starts today

Themed "A campaign against malaria", the trek team, comprising of foundation members, medical officers, Mapai Transport representatives and media, will start off the first leg at Betty's Lodge, which is at the foot of Mt Wilhelm in Simbu.

The 17-day event aims to treat over 1,000 patients, distribute 1,000 mosquito nets along the Ramu River and raise K200,000 for the Foundation's 2022 operations.

The first stop will be at Snow Pass, where the team will treat patients before they move on to Bundi Station, Madang Province, on Wednesday.

The event will end on December 30th, where the team would have covered 207km.