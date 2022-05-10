OTML support to UPNG SMHS

This is an effort by the OTML to help improve health services in the country.

The presentation was made at the Surgical Department of the Port Moresby General Hospital by the OTML representatives and were received by the teaching doctors and student doctors from the UPNG SMHS.

The UPNG’s Dr. Arnold Waine, Specialist Surgeon and Senior Lecturer Surgery at the SMHS spoke on behalf of the school. He said the gifts were timely because of the disease threat and the need for the community that had gone to different expectation levels. Meeting demand is also one of the objectives of the surgical programme to train a lot of specialists for different areas of surgery.

There are 40 trainers including consultants, higher specialist trainers are 17 and 25 registers to use these facilities to prepare their lessons as well as doing their administration work will use the equipment.

According to the Cardiothorastist Dr. Noah Tapua the country lacks the required number of specialists and only a few had been trained on specialist areas.

“The country elects a lot of us and over the years a few of us now have trained in different specialist areas,” Dr. Tapua said.

Though the donation was worth a significant amount of money, the school is still in need of many equipment and accessories to be able to carry out their work with ease and excellence.