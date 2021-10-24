Operation PNG Assist

The augmentation team when in Port Moresby will join six other ADF personnel and tasked to assist the PNGDF with the planning, training and education for the PNGDF response to the current COVID-19 situation.

In August this year, outgoing Contingent Commander, Major Peter Southern said in a media release that it was rewarding to know that Australia’s partnership with PNG responding to the COVID-19 crisis was helping to save more lives.

“We supported the PNG Government’s efforts to bring vaccination messaging into remote communities and saw locals listen to and act on the information, raising their sleeves to get the jab. It was very rewarding,” he said.

The ADF have been in support of the PNGDF during the pandemic and those in partnership with the PNG military have helped to refurbish facilities that support social distancing and business continuity.

Major Southern said the ADF have helped establish quarantine accommodation sites in PNG, providing supplies, medical equipment, and extra commercial air and sea transport to take people and stores to remote locations.

Media have been asked to cover the arrival of the contingent on Tuesday 26th of October, 2021.