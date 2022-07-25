Operation Open Heart receives K100,000

The timely donation will go towards the OOH’s funding assistance in carrying out Provincial Paediatric Cardiac Screening and Closed Heart Surgeries- Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) ligations at the Port Moresby General Hospital Cardiac Unit.

The foundation has saved thousands of Papua New Guineans in the last 26 years– a medical expense that would cost up to K200,000 per case, if done overseas. Since 2000, BSP has been assisting the program with annual donations of K100,000 totalling K2.2 million so far, and is pleased to continue this assistance with a donation again this year.

BSP Brand Ambassador David Mead on behalf of the bank presented the cheque of K100,000 to Kathy Johnston – Operation Open Heart Foundation Chairlady and Deputy Chairlady of Port Moresby General Hospital Board, and her team of Cardiac Surgeons on Thursday 14th July, 2022.

“BSP is pleased to once again continue its support with the Operation Open Heart – a partnership that spans for more than 20 years. BSP has not only been a supporter of the (OOH), but also a contributor to other health programs including the PNG Cancer Foundation and Kidney Foundation of PNG,” the BSP Brand Ambassador and retired Kumuls Skipper said.

The Operation Open Heart Program has been running for 26 years in the country, giving thousands a second chance in life. The program that was a service is now a training program, led by Chief Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Noah Tapaua.

He said BSP’s assistance came in a big way in 2013 when it funded the Cardiac recovery room inside Ward 7 of the Port Moresby General Hospital.

“So now that BSP has donated K100,000 our plan is to go out and continue screening in the provinces after the election. We plan to start after the election. Our local Cardiologists conduct screening and because of this program, they have trained and imparted the skills to doctors in the provinces who can now investigate and identify suspected cases for the team in PNG to operate on.

“Last year we visited 12 provinces where 400 children were screened. About 150 of those patients with heart conditions were detected. This was further shortlisted to 24 patients, of which 17 have undergone surgery by our local medical team,” Dr Tapaua added.