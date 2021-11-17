Nurses Reach Agreement With Government

The nurses association announced that the nurses’ industrial award will be implemented by pay 26 of this year.

Frederick Kebai, President of the PNG Nurses Association in a press conference this afternoon, announced that the nurses association have received a favorable response from the government departments of Treasury, Finance and Personnel Management.

President Kebai, in announcing the success of the nurses’ sit-in protest and results of the negotiations, acknowledged the support of the Public Service Conciliation and Arbitration Tribunal.

“Our meeting with public servants consultation and arbitration tribunal today was a very successful one, fruitful. And we’d like to acknowledge the Chairperson, Berverly Doiwa for initiating this very important meeting for the last two days.

“Through this meeting, treasury came out and give us the results that we want. And our very simple demand that we normally demand the state agency to give us is configuration of our industrial award, make funding available and give us the exact date of implementation, and that’s exactly what they have given us today,” he said.

General Secretary for the nurses association, Gibson Siune, also announced a commitment of K7 million for the Nurses Life and Medical Cover.

“Today we had a successful meeting. Treasury Department have made a commitment of K7 million for the Nurses Life and Medical Cover which will be delivered tomorrow,” said Siune.

Siune said there are many clauses in the industrial awards agreement but the priority will be given to the Life and Medical Cover for nurses throughout the country. Siune emphasized that it will be facilitated as an immediate priority.