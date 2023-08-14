No rebels will stop program: Enga Governor

Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, made this known during the official closing of the 29th Enga Cultural Show, which was hosted from August 11th-13th at the Aipus Rugby Field in Wabag.

“Enga Province is too big for any self-styled village 'rambos' and rebels to think that they are in control,” said the Governor.

“If you are still living in the caves fighting over trivial matters to get those self-styled Hollywood titles of ‘Rambos’ and ‘Commandos’, you must be reminded that such individuals and groups will not last.

“You are digging your own graveyards and that is a sad scenario.”

Sir Peter said the majority of the population in the province are peace-loving and they were prepared to be part of good things, including progress in education, reopening of New Porgera mine, better health facilities and general growth of the province.

“Those tribal clashes are among small factions in certain communities. Therefore, we cannot stop an important program just because one or two tribes are engaged in tribal conflicts.

"The majority of the population have the right to enjoy the show as scheduled and the provincial show committee has gone with the wishes of the majority.

“This applies to any other program going forward.”

Despite the tribal conflicts that have arisen in certain parts of the province, 60 different cultural groups from within Enga and specially invited dancers from Hela-Huli and Kutubu, in Southern Highlands, took part in the two-day cultural show.

The highlights of the event were 50 tourists from India, USA, Europe and Asia that flooded the Aipus showground.

More than half of those tourists were also in the province for bird-watching schedules.

Sir Peter also took the opportunity to once again appeal to PNG’s national leaders to look at constructive ways to crack down on lawlessness.

One of the alternatives that he has been advocating for was for Parliament to vote to bring back the Australian Federal Police.