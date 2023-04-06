NID Project Enhances Identity Verification

These innovative devices can read NID cards and use fingerprint authentication technology to ensure the person presenting the NID card is the same as the one in the database.

The gradual rollout of these devices has commenced. The first device was handed over to the Chief Migration Officer in a ceremony attended by the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Minister for International Security, who has championed this project, has highlighted that this technology will assist government agencies in safeguarding the nation.

The government is at the forefront of deploying online technologies that take advantage of the NID card's benefits. Additionally, the government is working on developing a system that will allow facial verification at the nation's airports, providing convenient and secure online access.

The NID Project aims to ensure that the government and businesses can trust that the person they are dealing with is who they claim to be.