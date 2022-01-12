NHC And Contractors Sign MoA

The event took place at the National Housing Corporation (NHC) headquarters yesterday.

Minister Tkatchenko said, “We are very happy to have them all here today to sign their MOAs for them to work with us. Work with the National Housing Cooperation, the MD and myself to produce low cost housing and affordable housing in for Papua New Guineans in Duran farm and surrounding areas.”

Each company will be allocated 500 allotments to work within a given time frame.

“This Duran Farm social housing program rollout has been a dream which basically was not done to perfection or not done in the most legal manner,” said Henry Mokono, NHC Managing Director.

Mr Mokono added that land issues have been rectified by law and the project is now underway.

The Cabinet, under the Marape-led government, has set a bench mark with prices ranging from K250, 000 – K450, 000.

“The affordability within the real estate space or market in Port Moresby or Lae is near impossible to buy a decent house that families can call home,” Mr Mokono said.

