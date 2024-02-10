New police vehicles for Northern Command

Northern Command covers the provinces of Morobe, Eastern Highlands and Madang.

On friday morning, police personnel from Eastern Highlands and Madang joined their counterparts in Lae to witness the first delivery of the K26 million government-funded contract with Ela Motors, which was executed in December 2023.

The GST-free contract was for the procurement of 130 Toyota Land Cruisers for police throughout the country.

27 of them were delivered to the Northern Command. Morobe, being the largest and most populous of the three provinces, will get 19, EHP will get three and Madang five.

Acting commander for NCD and Central, Assistant Commissioner of Police Peter Guinness, when outlining the Constabulary’s expectations of the new vehicles, said they will not be tinted.

“The windows of these vehicles will be clear so that the community can see which police officer is driving the vehicle. We will not tint the glasses. If we do, we will attract all sorts of opinions that would be negative for the RPNGC’s image. We always talk about transparency, so let us be transparent,” he stated.

“Only police officers must be in those vehicles. Do not take your relatives or in-laws. This is not your private vehicle.

“Another thing about these vehicles; with the radios and other equipment were installed, when you play around with them, the vehicle will automatically stop.

“So please, whatever that has been put in the vehicle, leave as is or risk having the engine automatically cut off.

“Officers in the operation centre can even hear you talking inside the car. They can hear every word so mind your language.”

ACP Guinness emphasised that millions of Kina are spent every year on hire cars. In Madang alone, between November 2023 and this year, at least K400,000 is spent per month for the 16 vehicles that they are hiring. This information was confirmed by Madang Provincial Police Commander, acting Superintendent Robert Baim.

ACP Guinness said this practice has made hire car companies become overnight millionaires; all at the expense of taxpayers.

He stressed that police personnel need to take responsibility and ownership of the new assets.