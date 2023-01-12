New buildings for WPU

The official hand-over take-over ceremony was held on Monday, January 9th, at the WPU campus in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province.

The People’s Republic of China was represented by the Chinese Ambassador to PNG, Ambassador Zeng Fanhua, whilst the Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (HERST), Don Polye, represented the Government of PNG.

Ambassador Zeng said: “I’m sure the new buildings will provide better learning, sleeping and study conditions for the students and staff. I also see that the lecture building and the library are well under construction and should be ready for use in the second half of this year.

“The Republic of China is not only offering support to the construction of hardware such as the buildings at the Western Pacific University, we are also ready to provide assistance, within our capacity, in other aspects, including teaching and management of a university and cooperation with Chinese universities.”

Minister Polye expressed his delight at the progress of the infrastructural development taking place on the WPU campus, and thanked the Chinese government for their financial support.

He emphasised that he is focused on developing PNG’s tertiary institutions to become digital and commended WPU for taking the lead in embracing digitalisation.

He also expressed his pleasure to hear that the first-ever digital library to be built in the country is nearing completion and looks forward to seeing it.

In accepting the keys to the staff houses and the dormitories, WPU President, Dr. Janet Rangou, thanked both governments for their support to the university and took the opportunity to highlight the academic programs offered at WPU that put prominence on creating PNG citizens to become digital citizens.

She made mention that apart from the current four programs on offer, the WPU is looking to introduce cyber security.

The current programs offered at WPU are Certificate in Higher Education Foundation Studies (CHEFS), BA in International Business Management, BSc in Computer Networks and BSc in Computer Programming.